CHICAGO — At least three armed robberies and two carjackings took place in three different North Side neighborhoods early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The first carjacking took place around 2:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View.

Police said an 18-year-old male victim relayed that two unidentified male offenders got out of a black Jeep and approached him as he was entering his vehicle. One of the offenders pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his keys, to which the victim complied and and the offenders fled the scene in a black Honda Civic with the black Jeep following behind it.

The second carjacking took place around 3:43 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View.

Police said in this incident a male and female victim said three unidentified male offenders exited a black sedan and approached them as they were parking their vehicle. One of the offenders then pointed a gun at them and demanded their keys. The victims complied and the offenders fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger with the black sedan following the Charger.

No injuries were reported in either of the two incidents.

About two-and-a-half hours after the second carjacking, a robbery took place in the 1900 block of West Montrose Avenue in Lincoln Square.

Police said a 63-year-old man was outside in the 1900 block of West Montrose when two armed offenders exited from a dark-in-color Acura and approached him. The two offenders demanded and took his property before fleeing the scene in the Acura.

Five minutes later in the 3900 block of North Lincoln Avenue in the North Center neighborhood, a 28-year-old woman was approached by two armed offenders who got out of a dark-in-color Acura, according to police.

The offenders demanded her property, she complied, and the offenders fled the scene in the Acura.

Police said no injuries were reported from either of the two robberies on West Montrose and North Lincoln.

Six minutes after that robbery, police said a 45-year-old woman was outside in the 3300 block of North Paulina Street in Lake View, when an armed offender exited a dark-in-color Acura and approached her.

The offender struck the victim in the face and demanded her property. She complied and after taking her property, the offender fled in the Acura.

According to police, the 45-year-old woman refused medical attention on scene.

Police have no one in custody in relation to any of the five incidents.

In you or someone you know has information that could help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of these incidents, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.