CHICAGO — A man and woman were arrested Wednesday morning after they allegedly robbed two men in separate incidents in Lakeview.

Sean Harris, 24, and Eva Watts, 20, were arrested just after 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont.

Moments earlier, police said the pair battered and robbed a 48-year-old man in the 900 block of West Addison and a 46-year-old man in the 900 block of West Belmont.

Watts was also charged for allegedly battering a police officer during her arrest. She was charged with aggravated battery, robbery and aggravated battery of a peace officer.

Harris was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.