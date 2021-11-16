Owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall accused of setting up hidden cameras to catch nanny in the nude

CHICAGO — A well-known CEO within the Chicago music scene was arrested and accused of setting up hidden cameras to catch his nanny in the nude.

Michael Johnston, 38, owns venues Lincoln Hall, Schubas and the music company Audiotree.

He was arrested for allegedly using spy cameras in his home to film their nanny and her friend in the nude.

A civil lawsuit claims Johnston and his wife invited the women, who recently graduated from DePaul University, to house sit their Roscoe Village mansion for them. One of the women, the couple’s nanny, said she found a camera last year disguised as a photo frame.

“They are always wondering if they are under surveillance, being watched. It’s really been a violation of their trust as a member of society, just coming out of college and that was there first experience, certainly not a positive experience,” attorney Gail Schnitzer Eisenberg said.

The lawsuit filed by the women is asking for damages up to $75,000 for invasion of privacy, emotional distress and sexual harassment.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Audiotree, Schubas and Lincoln Hall said they removed Johnston as president on Nov. 12.

Johnston’s attorney said his client takes the allegations seriously and will continue to work through the appropriate legal process.