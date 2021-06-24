Owner of 5 Pepe’s restaurants in Chicago area sentenced to 15 months for tax fraud

CHICAGO — An owner of five Chicago area Pepe’s Mexican restaurants is headed to federal prison for tax fraud.

Juan Hurtado, who owns in locations spanning Chicago, Tinley Park, Hickory Hills, Matteson, and Chicago Heights, pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns back in March. According to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Hurtado under-reported nearly $2.5 million in sales.

In a plea agreement, he also admitted to creating false sales reports and turning them over to his accountants.

Huartado faced up tp three years in federal prison. He was sentenced to 15 months.