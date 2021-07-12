Overnight shootings across Chicago leave at least 3 people injured

CHICAGO — Overnight shootings across the city of Chicago left at least three people injured, according to police.
- A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was a passenger in a SUV in the 3100 block of South California Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire from another vehicle. The driver of the SUV struck two other vehicles before fleeing the scene on foot. The 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the back and right leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 43-year-old woman was shot near the border of the city’s East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park neighborhoods, according to police. Police said the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked van in the 3800 block of West Adams Street at approximately 12:18 a.m. when a perpetrator inside an unknown vehicle fired shots. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting near the border of the city’s Washington Heights and Beverly neighborhoods, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 10300 block of South Beverly Avenue just after midnight when he heard shots and realized he had been struck. The man drove to University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in good condition with a graze wound to the back. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.