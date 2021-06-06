Overnight shootings across Chicago leave at least 21 people injured

Family and friends of victims of a shooting outside a banquet hall wait outside the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Sunday morning May 30, 2021. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (Devoun Cetourte/Miami Herald via AP)

CHICAGO — At least 21 people were injured in overnight shootings across Chicago, including a Chatham shooting that has left at least 8 people injured.

The violent night follows a Memorial Day weekend that saw the city’s lowest amount of violence for the holiday weekend since 2013.

A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was standing on a back porch with family members in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. when an occupant inside a dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking the man in the right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man sustained gunshot wounds to the left leg at approximately 9:17 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition and would not give any further details on the incident. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk just before 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Throop Street when an occupant inside a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left arm. The man was transported to St. Bernard’s Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 39-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was driving westbound in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard just after midnight when an occupant in a van pulled alongside of him and opened fire, striking him in the back. The man drove to West Suburban Hospital where he is in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the border of the city’s Lakeview and North Center neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk just before 1:10 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Addison Street when an occupant inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire, striking him in the right leg. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s New City neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West 44th Street at approximately 1 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

An unknown man was injured in a shooting in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a man sustained a gunshot wound to the back in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The details surrounding the incident are currently unknown. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were injured in a shooting near the border of the city’s Englewood and Washington Park neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the men were standing on the sidewalk at approximately 2:18 a.m. in the 300 block of West 59th Street when they heard shots and felt pain. The 30-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back and buttocks. The 25-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of South King Drive at approximately 3:33 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was struck in the leg and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 23-year-old man was shot while driving in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was driving in the 2600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a vehicle. The man drove to Norwegian Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk just after 4:40 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when an occupant inside a black sedan opened fire. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the city’s Austin neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was struck in the right arm in the 900 block of North Waller Avenue and was dropped off at West Suburban Hospital in critical condition. The man was later transferred to Stroger Hospital where his condition is unknown. There are no further details and no one is in custody. The shooting is under investigation.