Overnight shootings across Chicago leave at least 1 dead, 5 injured

CHICAGO — At least five people were shot and one person was killed in overnight shootings across Chicago, according to police.
- A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 14th Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of the body. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old man was injured in an armed robbery in the city’s Austin neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was inside a residence in the 5300 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 11:13 p.m. with a small group of people when when a perpetrator robbed him of an unknown amount of cash and shot him in the arm. The victim self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition. The perpetrator is not in custody, and was described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The incident remains under investigation.
- A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West McLean Avenue at approximately 8:58 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside exited the vehicle before revealing a firearm and opening fire. The man was struck in the arm and leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 20-year-old man was injured after being shot while traveling in his vehicle in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in his vehicle in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 12:15 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Two people were injured in a shooting in the city’s South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were both shot in the leg while inside an apartment building at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of East 78th Street. The woman was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and the man was transported to South Shore Hospital, with both victims in fair condition. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown and remain under investigation.