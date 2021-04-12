Overnight Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

CHICAGO — Four people were injured and one person was killed in an overnight shooting and crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near Ashland Avenue, according to police.

State police have closed the outbound lanes of I-290 at Ashland Avenue to Damen Avenue for the shooting’s investigation, which occurred just after midnight on Monday.

According to Chicago fire officials, five people were transported to Stroger Hospital, with four sustaining gunshot wounds and one person sustaining injuries in the following car crash.

The incident remains under investigation and police have not indicated if anyone is in custody.