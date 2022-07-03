CHICAGO — The July Fourth holiday weekend is already proving to be violent and deadly across the Chicago.

Over 60 people have been shot 15 fatally since Thursday at 5 p.m., Chicago police report.

Police said one of the homicides occurred Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield around 10 a.m.

According to police a 38-year-old man was sitting outside of a building when an unknown person got out of a dark colored car and fired shots.

The victim was hit in the chest and head.

Police have not released a detailed description of the person.

A few hours earlier, around 5:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Harper, police said a 24-year-old man was shot and killed when a person opened fire into a crowd in a backyard.

Police said two women, ages 24 and 30, were shot multiple times during that same shooting. Police said the women are stable and in good condition.

Investigators said no one is in custody from the homicides.