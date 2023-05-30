CHICAGO — Over 50 people were shot over the Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago. Eleven of those have died from their injuries.

Two 2-year-olds were among those who were wounded. Police said both of the toddlers shot themselves. One shot herself on the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace Sunday around 6 p.m. Two hours later, officers responded to a call of a 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the forearm in the 7900 block of South Hermitage.

The weekend violence began Friday evening with shots fired at North Avenue Beach.

Chicago police released their official numbers Tuesday morning. CPD reports 53 people were injuring in 42 shooting incidents. They report there were 12 murders, 11 fatal shootings and one fatal stabbing.