CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against an Oswego man accused of shooting another man in the face during a fight on Wednesday night.

According to Chicago police, 21-year-old Quijuan Waters has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which left the 24-year-old man critically injured.

Authorities say the shooting unfolded just before 11:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Officers say Waters and the victim got into a fight in the area before Waters allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to police, Waters was located by officers less than 15 minutes later in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue and taken into custody.

Waters appeared in court on Friday for a detention hearing and authorities have not yet identified the victim.