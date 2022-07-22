CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a restaurant employee on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Original Maxwell Street, 3801 West Harrison Street, just off the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said a male employee was working the service window at the restaurant when he was shot in the face.

The man was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.