One woman, two children injured in stabbing on South Side

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old woman and two children were injured in a stabbing stemming from a domestic dispute in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the dispute in the 4400 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 11:20 p.m., where a man became physically violent and attacked the 43-year-old woman with a knife.

Police said the woman was lacerated on both hands and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

During the attack, the man also attacked a 14-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, lacerating both children on the back.

Both children were transported to Comers Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The man was arrested on scene and the incident remains under investigation. The condition of the victims is currently unknown.