One person in custody in connection to overnight Nordstrom burglary

CHICAGO — One person is in custody after an overnight burglary of the Nordstrom store in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, according to police.

Police said three to four people entered the Nordstrom in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue at approximately 1:38 a.m. after breaking out the front door glass with a rock or a brick. They fled from the scene with an unknown amount of purses and merchandise.

One person was placed into custody a short distance away from the scene. A police officer was treated by Chicago fire on scene after receiving a minor injury.

The incident remains under investigation.