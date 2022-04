OAK FOREST, Ill. — One person is in custody following an active shooter situation near a Food 4 Less store in Oak Forest, according to city officials.

Residents were advised to avoid the area near 159th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. on Sunday for what was described as an ‘active shooter.’

Officials confirmed one person was taken into custody and that the scene is no longer active, although residents are still advised to avoid the area.