One of two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Officer Ella French to appear in court

CHICAGO — One of the two brothers charged in the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and injured her partner will be in court Wednesday — a day after what would have been her 30th birthday.

Eric Morgan will be in court Wednesday morning and his brother — who prosecutors say pulled the trigger — will face a judge later this week. On Tuesday, several vigils were held for French on what would have been her birthday.

People gathered in different parts of the city and suburbs to remember the fallen officer. French was killed and her partner Officer Carlos Yanez was critically injured last month during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

The Morgan brothers have been charged in the shooting — Eric Morgan on gun and obstruction charges while Emonte Morgan is charged with several crimes including murder. Both are being held without bail at the Cook County Jail.

French’s mother, Elizabeth French, penned a thank you on behalf of her daughter.

“Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers, and donations will be remembered forever. More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life,” the letter said.

CPD Supt. David Brown tweeted in part, “Ella will forever be remembered as a hero and her memory will never be forgotten. Ella’s legacy lives on through her courageous mother, her family and the Chicago police.”

French’s partner is still recovering from his wounds. He left the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation center last month.

French was a 2009 graduate of Downers Grove North High School and joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018.