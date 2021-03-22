One man in serious condition after double shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition following a double shooting on the South Side Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 4700 block of S. Calumet just before 5 p.m. following reports of a shooting. According to police, two victims — a 24-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman — were struck.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Two people shot multiple times- 47th near Calumet Ave. Paramedics still on scene. 47th blocked btw Prairie and Martin Luther King Dr. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/0AgJTTrEPE — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) March 22, 2021

The woman was struck in the leg. She is considered in good condition, police add. WGN has reached out to police to see if the woman was an unintended target.

No shooter is in custody at this time.

The shooting comes on the heels of a violent weekend in the city that saw 25 locals injured by gunfire and four deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.