One man dead, another injured in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO – A double shooting in Humboldt Park claimed the life of one man and wounded another, according to Chicago police.

The shooting victims were on a sidewalk when someone walked up and fired gunshots in the 800 block of N. Ridgeway.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and right leg. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was later pronounced dead. A second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and lower abdomen. Police say the victim is in good condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.