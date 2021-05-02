One man dead, another injured in Humboldt Park shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – A double shooting in Humboldt Park claimed the life of one man and wounded another, according to Chicago police.

The shooting victims were on a sidewalk when someone walked up and fired gunshots in the 800 block of N. Ridgeway.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and right leg. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was later pronounced dead. A second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and lower abdomen. Police say the victim is in good condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News