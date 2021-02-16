One killed in West Chatham KFC parking lot shooting

CHICAGO — Authorities in Chicago are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in the city’s West Chatham neighborhood.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 7500 block of S. Lafayette just after 7:20 p.m. Police found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

One man, whose age is unknown, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.