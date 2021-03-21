One killed in double shooting near Chicago police headquarters

CHICAGO – Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred three blocks away from Chicago Police Headquarters.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 38th and Michigan just before 7 p.m. The department’s headquarters are located at 3510 S. Michigan Ave. Police say two people were sitting in a vehicle when an unidentified shooter approached their car and fired shots.

A man, who police believe to be in his 20s, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also shot. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Community activist Andrew Holmes asked anyone with information relative to the shooting to come forward.

“Hopefully someone will give the authorities the info about who may have walked up on this car because as you can see behind me multiple shell casings and unfortunately we’ve got another person who has lost his life due to this gun violence,” he said. “That has continued and not stopped.”

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.