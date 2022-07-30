CHICAGO — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said they were called to the area of I-94 near 130th Street at around 11:40 a.m. to respond to an expressway shooting.

After arriving on scene, police said one individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unclear at this time if the individual was shot or suffered their injuries in a car accident as a result of the shooting, or both.

It is also unclear what may have started the shooting.

At around 12:30 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed and remain closed until further notice as police continue their investigation on I-94 near 130th Street.

If you or someone you know has information or witnessed the shooting, the ISP encourages you to reach out over the phone at (847) 294-4400 or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. According to police, witnesses can remain anonymous.

