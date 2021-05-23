One critical after quadruple shooting in East Garfield, police say

CHICAGO – A quadruple shooting Sunday in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood has left one man with critical injuries, according to Chicago police.

It happened in the 3300 block of W. Ohio around 2:45 p.m. Police said four men were standing outside of a residence when the shooter(s) opened fire.

No offender is in custody and detectives are investigating.

The four shooting victim’s injuries were described as followed:

Male, 20 – struck multiple times to the body, self-transported to Norwegian Hospital initially reported in good condition.

Male, 21 – struck to the back, was transported to Stroger initially reported in good condition.

Male, 25 – struck to the right side, was transported to Stroger initially reported in good condition.

Male, 41 – struck multiple times to the body, was transported to Stroger initially reported in critical condition.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: