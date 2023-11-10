CHICAGO — A restaurant in the Old Town neighborhood was broken into and robbed Friday morning as people headed to work.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an unknown number of offenders robbed the Aloha Poke Co. restaurant on the 100 block of West North Ave around 7 a.m. on Friday.

The offenders reportedly broke the window to the restaurant and took an unknown amount of property from inside before fleeing the scene.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.