DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chicago police have arrested the person of interest in a southwestern Ohio double homicide investigation Friday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office received the notification from Chicago police just after 9 p.m. on Friday that 39-year-old Adam Uchyn is now in custody.

Chicago police brought him in on a felony probation warrant out of Darke County. The warrant is unrelated to the homicide, authorities said.

According to authorities, Uchyn lives at the home where the murders happened. Deputies went to the home on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road near County Road 121 in Neave Township around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Two women reported a possible homicide at the home. Deputies found an adult man and woman dead.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said these killings have shaken the community.