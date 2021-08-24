Officials: Man shot Tuesday evening in Union Station

CHICAGO — A man was shot in Union Station Tuesday evening prompting a large police response in the Loop.

At around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Union Station, located in the 200 block of Canal Street, on the report of a shooting.

Due to ongoing police activity, all train traffic is temporarily stopped in Chicago (CHI). We will provide updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) August 24, 2021

Chicago fire said one man was shot and transported to Northwestern with traumatic arrest. Three other men were transported in stable condition, but were not shot.

All Amtrak train traffic was halted for about an hour, but resumed at 6:30 p.m.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.