CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was struck by a suspected carjacked vehicle Monday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the area of 57th and Damen. A police officer was struck by a vehicle and transported in good condition, Chicago fire said.

Ald. Raymond Lopez said the incident started as a shooting in Back of the Yards. He said the suspects ditched their vehicle near 57th and Damen and began running back through backyards.

At some point, Lopez said a connected carjacking took place on Damen and at least one suspect struck the officer with the vehicle.

“So there are multiple communities that have been intersected by the madness and stupidity that’s going on in our city right now and yes this is a Monday, yes this is 3 in the afternoon,” Lopez said. “And that is completely unacceptable for people to have to come out their doors and see this going on.”

They were taken into custody near the Dan Ryan Woods.