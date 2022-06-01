CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is ‘talking and alert’ after being shot in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, a police source told WGN News.

The female officer reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. According to the source, the suspected shooter remains at large.

Emergency crews rushed the wounded officer to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Police responded to the area of W. 64th and S. Paulina streets for reports of an officer down around 5:40 p.m.

SkyCam 9 is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.