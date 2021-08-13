Officer seriously injured on South Side after being dragged by vehicle; suspect at large

CHICAGO — A police officer was injured on the city’s South Side after being dragged following an altercation with a suspect, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 63rd Street and State Street at approximately 7 p.m., when officers were conducting a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the driver of a black Chevy Impala reversed his car, dragging an officer and pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct.

During the incident, the officer fired shots, with nobody being struck by gunfire.

The suspect currently remains at large.

According to Chicago fire officials, the officer was dragged by the perpetrator’s vehicle 30 to 40 feet. The officer was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.