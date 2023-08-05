CHICAGO — An officer-involved shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood is under investigation.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person was shot and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is stable.

Chicago police said no officers were injured.

COPA is investigating and asked anyone with information to contact them online or by calling 312-746-3609.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information is released.