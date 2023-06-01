CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that left four others wounded and three officers injured on the city’s South Side. One person is in custody, according to police.

According to a preliminary police statement, a group of offenders with guns fired shots toward another group in the 4200 block of South Wells around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert at the location found multiple wounded people on the ground and a man with a gun. According to police, the armed man fired shots in the direction of the officers.

Police said an officer returned fire and the man fled the scene. He was caught and taken into custody a short time later. The man had a gunshot wound to the leg but it is unclear at this time how he was shot.

Five people sustained gunshot wounds:

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 19-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the hand and transported to Insight Hospital in unknown condition.

Three police officers were transported to local hospital for observation. Police said two handguns were recovered from the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating this shooting. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.