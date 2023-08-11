CHICAGO — A heavy police presence can be seen in Morgan Park following reports of an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of West 111th Street and Racine Avenue in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood on Friday.

The Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are investigating this incident.

No further information has been made available at this time.

