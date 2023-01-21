CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with a gun near the Cicero Green Line stop in Austin.

Police said the 25-year-old victim — who is a FOID and CCL holder — produced his own weapon and fired at Moss, hitting him before Moss was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

There is no other information available at this time.