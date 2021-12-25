Off-duty postal worker wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — An off-duty postal worker was wounded in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police and the US Postal Inspection Service.

The off-duty worker, a 38-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound in the 3900 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the back from an unknown gunman.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.