CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was fatally shot in the Avalon Park neighborhood, according to police.

The incident took place at 81st Street and Blackstone Avenue around 1:00 a.m. in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Interim Police superintendent Eric Carter confirmed that she had just got off the job when she was fatally shot. Police confirmed that officer was on the job three years and that she worked out of the fifth district.

“We ask you to keep officer and her family in your prayers,” Carter said in a police debriefing Saturday morning.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with the mother and siblings of the late officer.

WGN is actively following the incident. There is no further information at this time.