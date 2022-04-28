CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer and a suspect exchanged fire early Thursday morning during a possible catalytic converter theft on the Northwest Side, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Officials said an off-duty officer observed unknown men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 6500 block of West Imlay Avenue shortly before 5:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

The off-duty officer identified himself as a police officer to the men, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the off-duty officer before the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported during the shooting and no one is in custody.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the involved officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.