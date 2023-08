CHICAGO — An off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot Wednesday night on the South Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near West 47th Street and South Cicero Avenue.

According to the fire department, the off-duty deputy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Their condition hasn’t been released at this time.

Additional details haven’t been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.