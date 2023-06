CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night on the Near West Side, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Maypole.

The Chicago Fire Department said the off-duty officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, but the police department said their condition is unknown.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.

