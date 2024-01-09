CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago Police Officer fired shots at an armed person Tuesday afternoon in Chicago Lawn, according to investigators.

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Spaulding.

According to the Chicago Police Department, there was an exchange of gunfire and no one was injured.

The person involved left the scene and the off-duty officer was taken to a hospital for observation, CPD said.

CPD’s Investigation Response Team and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.

The off-duty officer will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to COPA online.

COPA can also be contacted by calling 312-746-3609.