CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer is among the victims of a series of armed robberies that happened in less than two hours overnight.

Sources tell WGN News they believe these robberies may be connected.

The robbery involving the off-duty cop happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West 83rd Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the 33-year-old man was exiting his vehicle when a group of men approached in a black Nissan sedan and got out with handguns and a rifle.

The offenders demanded the officer’s personal belongings, then entered the sedan and fled the scene. The officer was not injured and no one is in custody.

According to WGN News sources, the same black Nissan was used in multiple armed robberies overnight.

The other incidents occurred at the following locations:

3200 North Leclaire Avenue

1400 West Lexington Street

700 West 15th Street

3800 South Wallace Street

8000 South Cottage Grove Avenue

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.