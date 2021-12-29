Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police presence.

All of the people wounded in the shooting are expected to survive.

The Daily Herald reported that two men, 29-year-old Steve Lane and 32-year-old Tyran Williams began shooting at one another outside the Nordstrom store.

One of the men appearing in court today was not a shooter but was with one of the suspected gunmen. Following Wednesday morning’s bond hearing, law enforcement and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are expected to provide an update.

