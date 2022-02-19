Oak Park man charged with murder in 20-year-old woman’s strangulation

CHICAGO. — A man was charged Friday in a missing Forest Park woman’s strangulation death.

Richard Chavez, 24, of Oak Park, is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly strangling Charisma Ehresman, 20, of Forest View, to death.

Ehresman was last seen leaving her home on the 4600 block of South Wisconsin around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Her body was discovered unresponsive in the backseat of her vehicle five days later in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street on Chicago’s West Side. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chavez was arrested while already in Cook County Jail on unrelated charges.

A GoFundMe has raised over $23,000 to help her family.