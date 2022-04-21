CHICAGO — A single mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver early Monday morning on her way home to Berwyn.

Krystle Levy, 36, had just texted her daughter Priscilla Lopez, 18, at 12:06 a.m. Monday — saying she was on her way home. Around 25 minutes later, police said Levy was sitting at a red light in the 3400 block of South California when she was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Prosecutors believe Adriana Roman, 37, was driving nearly 80 mph when she exited I-55 and slammed into a grass median in the middle of California Avenue. Her car went airborne and crashed into Levy’s vehicle — shearing off the roof and decapitating her, police said.

Roman is a state employee and works for the Department of Human Services, inspecting day cares.

“I can’t believe she works for the state for the children and took a mother from her children,” Lopez said. “I just need justice for my mom, where she’s resting in peace — because right now, she’s not at peace.”

At just 18, Lopez is now stepping up to provide for her young siblings — 7-year-old Brianna and 15-year-old Oscar.

“I can’t even bare to look at myself because I look just like her,” Lopez said. “It’s like I lost my twin, I lost my other half.”

Roman was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death and reckless homicide.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $3,000 at this time.