CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 5900 block of North Northwest Highway at approximately 10:15 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator began firing shots.

The man was struck in the torso and self-transported to Resurrection Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.