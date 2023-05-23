CHICAGO — A Northwestern University student was shot multiple times while standing in a park in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. Monday at Willye B White Park, located at 1600 block of West Howard Street. Police said the 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and chest and transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

According to Ald. Maria Hadden, the young woman is a student at Northwestern University. The alderperson also said additional patrols will be in the area for the next several days and the Memorial Day holiday.

No one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Chicago police or Ald. Hadden’s office.