CHICAGO — A grocery store on the Northwest Side was burglarized twice in about an hour, apparently by the same three intruders.

According to employees of a food mart in Albany Park, Chicago police’s delayed response after the first break-in may have led to the second burglary.

“They took everything: the cigarettes, the tobacco products, and some merchandise,” said worker Mohammad Imran.

SEE ALSO: Motorized smash-and-grab thieves target another high-end Chicago sneaker store

A little after 3 a.m. Friday, surveillance video shows three suspects breaking into Mona Food Mart on the 3300 block of W. Lawrence. The suspects are seen walking away with a handful of items.

About an hour later, the group, believed to be the same individuals from earlier, returned. Seeing no one inside, the group made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Imran told WGN it took police more than an hour to arrive at the scene. The store’s alarm system allegedly alerted police to the initial broken glass, said building owner Andrew Levin.

“We’re really shocked that the alarm went off and (police) didn’t show up,” Levin said. “It’s a double crime here that occurred that really could have been prevented the second time.”

In response, Chicago police told WGN News that the time of the burglary on their report was 4:30 a.m. Police add that no one was inside the store when officers arrived at 4:55 a.m. Multiple items were discarded on the ground outside of the store, however.

The early morning break-in drew the ire of longtime customer Dyron Howard.

“I don’t understand why they would want to do something like this to a neighborhood store,” Howard said.

As for Imran, he told WGN News that the recovery process will be a difficult one.

“We have to pay rent. We have to pay the electricity. We have to pay for the merchandise. It’s very hard to recover from this,” he said.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.