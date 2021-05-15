Northwest Side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood late Friday night, according to police.

Police said officers heard several shots fired and witnessed an 18-year-old man running with a rifle in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue at approximately 11:48 p.m. before the man was placed into custody.

Officers noticed the man had two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said officers continued to search the area and discovered a 32-year-old man on the ground with one gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.