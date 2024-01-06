CHICAGO — Northwest Side residents met on Saturday to discuss how to tackle crime in their neighborhoods.

Those who led the meeting say there are two crime statistics in particular greatly impacting neighborhoods in the 14th District and they said it is crucial to get people involved in the conversation.

About two dozen people attended the 12 p.m. meeting at the Logan Square branch of the Chicago Public Library, which was hosted by the 14th District Community Committee for Public Safety and Policing Initiatives

“We can’t tell the police how to be police, but what we can do is collect community perspective,” Adam Burck, Chairman of the 14th District Community Committee for Public Safety and Policing Initiatives, said.

Numbers shared in the meeting show that crimes like homicides and shootings are down, but robberies and motor vehicle thefts have skyrocketed around several wards that make up the 14th District.

“Motor vehicle theft up 61% in one year and 264% in three years,” Burck said.

According to Bruck, the number of robberies in the 14th District is now above the city average.

“Robberies are up 45% in our district in just one year and 138% in two years,” Burck said.

The committee works with the Chicago 14th District police commander to develop and implement community policing initiatives, but ultimately numbers are nothing without action.

“Get active in your community, find your local CCPSA, they meet monthly, usually in a public space and you learn a lot more,” Burck said.

The group has a meeting set to take place in February with the 14th district police commander to keep the conversation going and they encourage people to get involved.