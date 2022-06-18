CHICAGO – A Northwest Side man faces felony charges after authorities say he intentionally struck a Chicago police officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee a traffic stop.

Timothy Hendricks, 32, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and harm to police, resisting and obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine, and other various traffic offenses.

According to police, Hendricks was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday after striking a CPD officer amidst an attempt to flee a traffic stop in the 1000 block of N. Ridgeway in Chicago’s Humboldt Park.

Officers detained Henricks after he ran away from the scene on foot.

The officer suffered an arm injury and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hendricks was due in bond court on Saturday.