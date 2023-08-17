CHICAGO — Unknown medication was stolen from a pharmacy during a burglary on the North Side early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary at Tarpey’s Pharmacy in the 5900 block of North Cicero Avenue around 2:48 a.m. and found damaged windows.

Security camera footage showed three unknown individuals breaking into the business using an object and taking unknown medication.

The individuals fled the business eastbound on Cicero Avenue.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.