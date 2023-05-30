CHICAGO — A North Lawndale family is asking for the public’s help to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run on the city’s West Side.

Angela McKnight (Photo/Provided)

Chicago police are looking for the driver of a gray-colored 2014 Kia Optima who struck and killed 49-year-old Angela McKnight before fleeing the scene Sunday just before 11 p.m.

“It’s just not right,” said McKnight’s sister, Shana Walker. “She was family oriented. She loved her family and friends.”

McKnight’s husband, Charles Dean, their three children and grandchildren are devastated by Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run.

“We’re just trying to cope with this to the best of our ability,” Dean told WGN News.

The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Independence. Police said McKnight was crossing the street in the crosswalk when the driver of the gray-colored vehicle struck her.

According to police, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop after hitting McKnight. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The family has established a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“My mom was a humble person. Loving. If anyone knows her, they’ll tell you she was fun and loved to dance,” McKnight’s daughter, DeAndra Perkins, said. “She was just a loving person and she didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.